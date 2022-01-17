Majority Leader recognized

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Legislature recently recognized Legislator Terry Wilbur during its monthly meeting in December. Legislature Chairman James Weatherup, District 9, presented a plaque to Wilbur and thanked him for his hard work and tenacity on behalf of Oswego County’s residents. Wilbur began his tenure in 2010 when, at the age of 21, he became the youngest legislator elected in Oswego County. For the last dozen years, he has served the 21st District, which covers portions of the towns of Oswego and Hannibal. He has participated in the Legislature’s Economic Development and Planning (EDP); Health; Finance and Personnel (F&P); Government, Courts and Consumer Affairs (GC&CA); and Public Safety (PS) committees, including tenures as chairman for the F&P, GC&CA and PS committees. For the last two years, Wilbur has served as Majority Leader. Pictured from left are Legislator Wilbur and Chairman Weatherup.
