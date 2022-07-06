MASSENA — Melody A. Tavernier reached a milestone when she donated blood during a June 20 American Red Cross blood drive at the Massena VFW.
A blood donor since she was 17 years old, Ms. Tavernier, now 65, has donated 28 gallons, the equivalent of 224 pints of blood over the years.
She said her father would participate in blood drives at Alcoa, and that’s how she got started.
“It’s something my dad always did,” the Malone resident said. “They would set the drives up in the cafeteria. The first time I went with him I saw what it was all about.”
Ms. Tavernier said that, when the next blood drive was scheduled, she received word from the Red Cross that she had something rare in her blood and they wanted to take a test to find out what it was.
“They did that the next drive. I have O positive, but I have a rare component in my blood. There’s only 13,000 of us in the United States that have it. That kind of kept me going,” she said.
Ms. Tavernier, who is a universal donor, participates in two types of blood drives —singular, when she can return again in two months, and doubles, when she has to wait for four months.
When donating double red blood cells, only red blood cells are collected, and not platelets or plasma. Automated technology allows donors to give twice the amount of their red cells, the most transfused blood product, compared to a whole blood donation. People with O type blood and those with certain Rh negative blood types are encouraged to donate double red blood cells because their red cells are in the highest demand by the hospitals.
By reaching the 28-gallon mark, Ms. Tavernier received a box of gifts from the American Red Cross. The box included items like a backpack, water canteen, cup, a pair of socks, blanket and “a nice bag to put my medicine or first aid kit in.”
But, she’s far from done when it comes to giving blood. The next blood drive she’ll attend is Aug. 15 at the Massena VFW.
“I hope it will inspire some others,” she said.
