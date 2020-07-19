Mariah Sheirer named dean’s list

FRANKLIN, MASS. - Dean College has announced that Mariah Sheirer of Fulton has earned a place on the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester. Students earning a place on the dean’s list have demonstrated serious commitment to their studies while at Dean College.
Latest News
- Call to artists: 2020 NYS Juried Art Exhibit at Remington Museum
- DEC adds to state land in three counties
- Clarkson University bestows top young alumni award on five graduates
- Local businesses support Potsdam Rotary BOCES scholarships despite fundraiser cancellation
- SUNY Canton offers scholarship for essential workers
- Updates to CHMC Visitation Policy
- Service citation granted to two at Clarkson
- Five honored with Clarkson University’s most prestigious alumni award
Most Popular
-
Body recovered after presumed drowning at Southwick Beach State Park
-
Sex offender allegedly offers to sell drugs to teens at playground, prompting fight
-
Treyanna Summerville’s mother released on bond
-
Family matters: Gosek brothers always support each other
-
‘Back the Blue’ parade draws participants from throughout St. Lawrence County
Classifieds
- 111 - AAA ABES
- NNY FARMERS MARKET, RT.
- WE BUY & Sell Dairies, Bred Heifers and Open Heifers.
- AAA CAPS- Alum. & Fiberglass. JCT Truck Caps, Lowville, NY
- ALWAYS BUYING junk vehicles. Fast, local pick up! Call 315-783-4184
- BUYING JUNK VEHICLES .
- AUCTION PREVIEWS Sat. July 18th Real Estate & Contents Hastings
- Notice, Rio Group Holding LLC, Ste. 3, 7640 North State
- LOOKING TO BUY
- ANTIQUES WANTED Old hunting & fishing items, old signs, old
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.