Mariah Sheirer named to dean’s list

FRANKLIN, MASS. - Dean College has announced that Mariah Sheirer of Fulton has earned a place on the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester. Students named to the dean’s list have demonstrated a serious commitment to their studies while at Dean College.
