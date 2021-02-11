MASSENA — J. William Leary Junior High School is proud to announce the second quarter honor roll. The honor roll is students with an average grade 85-92. The high honor roll is students with an average grade 92-100.
HIGH HONOR ROLL
Grade 7: Jacob Issiah Baillargeon, Hailey Marie Boulais, Christopher Michael Boyea, Devan Gerald Butterfield, Charles Roy Cameron, Asher Walter Cardinal, Andrew Wilfred David, Emme Margaret Delisle, Brynn Lee Deshaies, Alana Dominguez, Kaitlyn Nicole Dostie, Jordan Sandra DuBray, Sadie Pearl Fent, Kate Aubree Finnegan, Keara Elizabeth Frost, Karsyn Ann Goodfellow, Emma Grace Gushlaw, Connor Jacob Hazelton, Lauren Evelyn Henning, Benjamin Lyle Hoxie, Jeremiah David Hurlbut, Rebecca Hope Hynes, Joie-Lynn Marie Jabaut, Jack Thomas Jarrett, Zachary James Johnson, Rory Jean Lawrence, Allie Grace Lincoln, Makenzie Rose Maurer, Brody Andrew Miller, Collin Craig Miller, Jacob Lucas Monroe, Arieonna Kathryn Murphy, Camden John Murtagh, Mackenzie Claire Oldenburgh, Carson Michael Herne Roberts, Kaniehtentha Isabella Thompson, Drake Ryan Villnave, Jocelyn Sophia Mary White and Hannah Marie Worthley.
Grade 8: Samantha Marie Arney, Alia Morgan Beamis, Isabel Louise Beard, Evan Bovay, Amerie Louise Delormier, Katelyn Alyssa Earl, Meghan Eunice Firnstein, Shelby-Lynn Margaret Firnstein, Alexis Maeann Galligan, Sophia Greco, Madison Denise Henry, Alexander Lee Hynes, Madison Elizabeth LaDuke, Isabelle Therese Laughlin, Molly Anne LaVack, Haylee Marie Love, Taylor Joseph Mitchell, Hannah Ruth O’Shea, Emma Pollack-Marashian, Sophia Scott Prentice, Garrett Liam St. Hilaire, Haileigh Marie St. Louis and Zander Jordyn Wilhelm.
HONOR ROLL
Grade 7: Callen Smith Aldous, Jack Anthony Allen, Amie Marie Ceesay, Shekinah Kunjvihari Chakranarayan, Lily Anne Coffin, Kara Lynn Delosh, Morgan John Farnsworth, Carley Rebecca Fregoe, Lillian Rose Fregoe, Anthony Michael Guimond, Wesley Scott Hall, Aydria Shakee Hamilton, Michael Lan Herrick, Mylynn Lilly Mary Laughing, Drake Robert Love, Colin John Mayer, Jack Michael McCabe, Noah Aiden Miller, Sage Elizabeth Murray, Trinity Grace Osgood, Benjamin Neil Patrick, Lucas James Regan, Makoa Makanamaikalani Sabastian Rogers, Cullin Brian Smith, Breigh Anne Steenberg, Jaycee Mika Sweeney, Mason Ryan Thomas and Deacon Alexander Tsibulsky.
Grade 8: Aiden Jon Beckstead, Hannah Leigh Burnham, Lillian Carr, Rylee Amelia Cole, Owen Alan Converse, Taylor Ellsworth, Jeffery Scott Ford, Cade Thomas Fregoe, Maxwell Cecil Garrow, Chelsea Grace Gay, Natalee Marie Gooshaw, Trent Joseph Howland, Laila Madison Jarrett, Grady Rowan Jock, Kian Ryder LaPrade-Jock, Dominic Paul LaShomb, Adrianna Elizabeth Love, Alex Mather, Kathryn Joan Mayer, Darby Rose McCarthy, Cory Dillon Monacelli, Hannah Kathleen Morgan, Dominic Murtagh, Lauren Christine Kay Park, Darrien Joseph Pastomerlo-Coates, Christianna Marie Phelix, Natalia Sofia Rosario, Adrianna Noella Summers, Cullen Miller Taraska, Kayla Ann Topa and Lexis Rose Wright.
