MASSENA — Artist. Art teacher. U.S. Army veteran. Motorcycle enthusiast and instructor. Table tennis pro. Runner. Skier and instructor. Boat builder. Author.
Such was the life of Vernon C. Mauk, who died Saturday at the age of 92.
“He was a man of many interests, and I guess art was probably at the top. Anything he did, he didn’t do it halfway,” Dorothy J. Badger said. “He had a great sense of humor, and he was an excellent artist and always willing to share his opinion about a lot of things.”
Mrs. Badger is a Massena Central High School retiree who was teaching science at the same time when Mr. Mauk was teaching students art. The two were also members of the Massena Artists Association.
“We were working in the same building for several years, plus I took his night school course. So, we were pretty good friends,” she said.
Mr. Mauk, born in Ambridge, Pennsylvania, graduated from Ambridge High School in 1949, and attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Art was an early joy in his life, and he volunteered to serve in the Army after college graduation, spending his military career creating artwork for the military hospital at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, during the Korean War.
He, his wife Elizabeth and their family moved in 1965 to Massena, where Mr. Mauk taught adult and high school art until his retirement in 1989. He also taught art for many years in Texas, where he and his wife traveled for the winter.
A 2016 art show at the Massena Public Library featured his work. It was called “A Retrospective of My Art from High School to the Current Work.”
“The subject matter tends to reflect where I was living and working at the time,” he said in 2016.
His work was also on display during many shows put on by the Massena Artists Association, and Mrs. Badger said he would often assist in setting up the artwork.
“He knew how things needed to be done. He could look at something and say, ‘Put that one over there and that one over there’ and it really improved it almost every time,” she said.
In 2019, Mr. Mauk was part of the North Country Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., a way to pay tribute to veterans by taking them to see and reflect at the nation’s war memorials in Washington at no cost to the veteran. He was escorted to Plattsburgh for his flight by state police and nearly 30 motorcycle riders.
Mr. Mauk was also an expert skier and leader in National Ski Patrol. He was a paid member of the ski patrol on Whiteface Mountain, and worked at the 1980 Lake Placid Olympics on the giant slalom as part of the security team.
He also built several boats and loved to kayak, canoe and sail on the St. Lawrence River. He earned a pilot’s license and built a small plane, and served as president of the Massena Pilots Club for years.
Mr. Mauk was also a runner, and loved cars and motorcycles. He was a certified ridercoach in the Motorcycle Safety Foundation, and was proud to be the oldest motorcycle safety trainer in New York.
As if that wasn’t enough, he held several medals and trophies from table tennis tournaments he participated in, and he hosted table tennis groups in his home for many years. He also penned a column, “Up on Two,” for the local newspaper, and authored several books, including one he titled “Up on Two,” which took readers step-by-step through the process to acquire the information needed to become a safe motorcycle rider.
He left an impact on those who knew him and shared their memories on social media and at the Phillips Memorial Home website.
“He was a very special person, teacher and a great mentor in pursuing our fullest artistic talents with watercolors, oils and acrylic paintings,” Leila Deruchia LaRock said. “Mr. Vernon Mauk was not just a teacher, he was a man of all talents who inspired his students to succeed.”
She said Mr. Mauk was an inspiration for her venture into the world of art.
“He was a great person who inspired my artistic talents through all my years for approximately 50 years,” she said.
“As a fellow artist (not even close to his caliber),” Cheri Furnace said, “he has been missed and we feel his loss in the art community, not to mention the loss in the lives he has touched in talent and friendship.”
Sarah Sirsat remembered the table tennis nights at the Mauk home.
“Shortly after my husband and I moved to the north country from Texas, my husband was introduced to Sunday Night Table Tennis and the absolutely wonderful Vern and Betty Mauk. Since then, I have had the great pride and pleasure of name-dropping their names every chance I get and showing off my absolutely gorgeous painting on my fireplace mantle (the one that Vern said he didn’t want to sell but sold to my husband for my birthday gift anyway because I loved it so much and that was the kind of amazing man he was.”
She said Mr. Mauk was “truly a Renaissance man.”
“He did it all and he did it all well. He had the most amazing stories about his wild adventures and the things he had seen and done throughout his life and I will treasure all those memories of sitting on their porch with the Ping Pong People at the annual potluck he and Betty always hosted,” she said.
Norma J. LaPointe said “I have memories of Vern visiting my Survival for Singles Classes at Massena High School to teach the boys how to make omelets for their future families. His advice in the 1980s included a lot of important information about how to treat their spouse and children, too.”
Judi Hayden-Shutts said “I had so much fun in his class. And learned so much. He had so much faith in me, I actually had my own little room to be creative off the main class room. Mr. Mauk was so generous with his talent and I will always be grateful for his guidance.”
“What an awesome man Vern was,” William Orlando said. “I’ve never — repeat, never — heard a cross word come out of his mouth about anything or anyone,.
“Wheels up, Vern. “You’ve earned your wings.”
