MASSENA — Two 1993 Harvard graduates who formed a chamber orchestra in 1993 have teamed up again for another project this year.
Massena native Richard Lim is the executive producer for a four-part PBS documentary miniseries that features Scott Yoo, a renowned violinist and conductor of the Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra. “Now Hear This” will be shown on PBS at 9 p.m. Fridays from Sept. 20 to Oct. 11.
Mr. Lim is the son of Dr. and Mrs. Byung Lim of Massena.
“(I’m) working with Scott Yoo again. I am executive producer of this new TV series to be shown on PBS starting Sept. 20. Scott is the music lead in it,” said Mr. Lim, who is a 1993 Harvard cum laude graduate who later earned his master’s of business administration degree from Harvard Business School in 1998.
The four-part miniseries is presented by Great Performances, and merges music, story-telling, travel and culture as Mr. Yoo “chases the secret histories of some of the greatest music ever written,” according to the PBS website.
The first episode takes place in Italy, with Mr. Yoo following in the footsteps of Vivaldi, playing violins made by Antonio Stradivari and modern violin-makers, and meeting a cast of musicians and Vivaldi scholars.
The series is also available at pbs.org/nowhearthis and the PBS video app. More information can be found at http://wdt.me/hLkec8.
Mr. Yoo and Mr. Lim are co-founders of the Boston-based Metamorphosen Chamber Orchestra. Mr. Lim serves as executive director of the orchestra, which is conducted by Mr. Yoo.
Mr. Lim is also managing director for Omega Funds, a venture capital firm in Boston.
Mr. Lim and Mr. Yoo assembled the orchestra to try and attract the younger generation to classical music. The musicians in the orchestra are graduates of top music schools around the country.
Music has been a part of Mr. Lim’s life since he was 6 years old, when he studied the violin, first with instructors from Juilliard and Crane, and then the New England Conservatory during high school. He attended Phillips Exeter Academy.
He has performed with the Harvard-Radcliffe Orchestra and the Bach Society Orchestra while in college.
Managing an orchestra is also nothing new for Mr. Lim. During his junior year at Harvard, he took on the job of manager of the Harvard-Radcliffe Orchestra; raised $250,000 so the group could tour; and later raised $110,000 to bring violinist Yo-Yo Ma to campus.
