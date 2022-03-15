MASSENA — Massena Olympian Jonathan “Jonny” Gustafson received a hero’s welcome when he returned to his alma mater Tuesday morning.
As Mr. Gustafson entered the Trinity Catholic School dining hall, he was welcomed by a colorful archway, the playing of John Williams’s “Olympic Fanfare and Theme” and a room full of flag-waving, cheering students and faculty.
He spent the next 30 minutes answering questions and posing for photos with each classroom. But, before taking questions, Principal Joyce E. Giroux told the crowd how special it was to have Mr. Gustafson as a guest.
“This is Jonny Gustafson, who was recently back from Beijing, China. He was in the Olympics. Jonny does the luge, which is like a big sled. The United States only sent six lugers — six people from the entire country, and Jonny was one of them. More interesting, not only is Jonny from Massena, from our town, and he represented us in the Olympics, but he went to Trinity,” Mrs. Giroux said.
Mr. Gustafson said he was a Trinity sixth grader the first time he experienced the luge, using a machine on wheels. He picked up luge at age 11 after attending a USA Luge Slider Search event. When he had to decide between hockey and luge, he chose luge.
“They do what they call slider searches and they go around the country. So, one weekend I went up to Canton and they had a little thing going and I tried it out for the first time and I thought, ‘Wow, this is really cool.’ So, a little while later, I got on the ice for the first time and I made the team,” Mr. Gustafson said. “I tried it out for a couple of years and then, after that, I was like, ‘Man, this is a lot of fun. I get to do sledding professionally.’ So, probably by the time I was 15, I was like, ‘Yeah, this is something that I really wanted to do.’”
While attending Massena Central High School, Mr. Gustafson was on the USA Junior National Luge “C” team and served as a forerunner for a World Cup race in Lake Placid in 2013. He said he had an opportunity to try the sport out and participate in some races to figure out how to do luge.
“Then you get to the national events when you’re super young. I started doing youth national which was competing against kids from all over the country when I was only 13. So, I got to do that for a few years,” he said.
He said training for the Olympic team was like his normal training.
“I train over the summer just doing some strength training, ellipticals, weights and things like that. We have a normal season, which is when we get on the ice. We get on our sleds for a couple of weeks, a couple of months and then we start doing our competitive season where we compete against other nations,” Mr. Gustafson said.
Training with older kids when he was in his mid-teens inspired him to make a run for the Olympics.
“I started interacting with the seniors at the time, the ones who were actually competing or going to the Olympics and competing against other nations in the World Cup. I really looked up to those older kids. They inspired me to keep going,” he said.
With the Beijing Games over, Mr. Gustafson said he wants to turn his focus to the next Winter Olympics, which will be held in Italy in four years. He said he’ll resume training to keep himself in shape in case he decides that’s what is in his future.
“We normally can be sliding right now. Our track up in Lake Placid is still operational, but our sleds haven’t made it back yet,’ he said.
The 24-year-old finished 19th in the singles luge race at the Beijing Games, 5.211 total seconds behind Germany’s Johannes Ludwig, who took gold in the Feb. 5 final event with a cumulative time of 3 minutes, 48.735 seconds, over four runs.
He is the first Massena slider in a Winter Olympics since Patrick Martin, who competed in the 1948 and 1952 Games and was part of a gold-medal winning, four-man bobsled team in 1948. He won two silver medals in bobsled in 1952.
The most recent Olympian from Massena in any sport was men’s hockey player Tom Hurley, who played at Clarkson University and was part of the 1968 Olympic hockey team in Grenoble, France.
