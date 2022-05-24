MASSENA — The Massena Rescue Squad celebrated National EMS Week by recognizing its members during its first banquet in three years.
Among those recognized was 81-year-old Gary Paradis, a lifetime member who was applauded for 45 years of service.
“Technically, this is 46 years for him, but we didn’t have a banquet last year. He was a past officer many moons ago. He’s one of our top call runners. He runs anywhere between 6 in the morning until 6 at night. He will respond when a driver is needed and drive for our paid staff during the day. His biggest thing, he goes, ‘I just want to see the calls answered.’ It wasn’t about recognition for him,” President Benjamin D. Miller said.
In addition to a plaque, Mr. Paradis received a certificate from Assemblyman Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, for his 45 years of service to the Massena Rescue Squad.
The squad started a new award this year to honor long-time member J. Erik “Hondo” Hondusky, 56, who died in a motorcycle accident on Oct. 30.
“Erik had a lot of heart for this place and a lot of expectations, so we came up with the Erik Hondusky Award of Excellence,” Mr. Miller said.
Mr. Paradis was the first recipient of the new award.
Other members were recognized for years of service.
“We have certain awards that we hand out for years of service. We do it in five-year increments,” Mr. Miller said.
Twenty-five year members included Yvonne Newcombe and Ed Pitts. Others receiving length of service awards were Bradley Mowers (20 years) and Ron Aldridge (10 years).
“Ronnie is in his mid-60s. He runs with Norfolk Rescue, Norfolk Fire and here. He’s got probably 35 to 40 years of EMS and fire background. We’ve had him for the last 10 years,” Mr. Miller said.
Mr. Aldridge’s son, Eric Aldridge, was recognized for five years of service, along with Jacob Cullen-Lazore.
Nicholas Deon received the Chief’s Award, and Taylor Verville was named Rookie of the Year.
“We pick somebody who as a rookie has gone above and beyond within their first year,” Mr. Miller said.
Ron Aldridge was also recognized as Member of the Year, “somebody who has gone above and beyond as a regular member. Not only does he pull his weekly duty, he is down here to drive, he covers for people when we don’t have drivers or anything,” Mr. Miller said.
Tyler Savage received the Leadership Award. Mr. Miller said Mr. Savage is also responsible for updating the squad’s website and Facebook page.
“He’s our training officer. He covers people, so we picked him for the Leadership Award,” he said.
The squad also recognized several surrounding departments who work closely with them, either coming to Massena for mutual aid assistance or requesting mutual aid from Massena.
Sometimes mutual aid is necessary, given the call volume. The squad serves Massena and Louisville, but has also assisted in Norfolk, Waddington and the Tri-Town area. And when they answer a call, the patient might be taken to any area hospital, including Massena, Potsdam or Malone.
“We were right around, I think it was 3,400 calls last year,” Mr. Miller said.
That workload was handled by the squad’s 19 emergency medical technicians and 18 drivers who are regular volunteers, along with some paid staff.
“Volunteers alone, they’re pulling 1,900 hours a month,” he said.
Those hours are in addition to regular schedules the volunteer might have, such as a jobs or school.
“Most of them have full-time jobs. They have families. They come down here and they sacrifice some of their time in their life just to run for free,” Mr. Miller said. “A lot goes into what we do. For somebody to come in at the volunteer level to do anything that’s required of them is so appreciated.”
He’s been with the Massena Rescue Squad for nine years and was recently elected as president.
“I’ve been the chief of the department for the last 3 1/2 years. I was the second chief for two years prior to that,” he said.
The village of Massena assumed control of the Massena Rescue Squad from the town of Massena this year. Mr. Miller said he told village liaison Aaron T. Hardy and Mayor Gregory M. Paquin that “members really need something to be recognized and appreciated” such as a banquet.
Mr. Hardy and Mr. Paquin were in full support, Mr. Miller said, and the banquet was held Saturday at Massena American Legion Post 79.
“Aaron and the mayor said, ‘Make it happen,’ and it happened. So we picked a day on EMS Week,” Mr. Miller said.
He said working with village officials has been “phenomenal.”
“I don’t have enough good to say about it because Aaron Hardy is our liaison with the village, and he’s on our EMS Committee, along with Mayor Paquin and (Trustee) Chad Simpson. We meet once a month. If we have any issues, we address them there. We have not been told no for anything, whether it be supplies that we need for the building or sending people to EMT class or trainings,” Mr. Miller said.
He said the squad is always looking for new volunteers who want to be a part of the Massena Rescue Squad family.
“I would tell people the biggest thing is if you want to be part of a family outside of your family by volunteering. That’s what it is. We’re a family down here. We all know each other, we get to know each other. The end result is we get stuff done and we get through it like a family would. If we don’t have volunteers or EMS drivers, these ambulances don’t get out the door. That’s detrimental to our community and surrounding communities if we don’t have that,” Mr. Miller said.
Anyone 18 and older who’s interested in becoming a member can stop by the building at 341 East Orvis St. or visit massenarescue.org to complete an online application. All that’s required is a clean driver’s license and no criminal background.
“We will then call that person. We will do an interview to do their background check and check their driver’s license. That application goes to our board meeting and our membership. If they want that member, they get the phone call and we get them set up with uniforms, their duty crew assignment, and their tour of the building and orientation,” he said.
The person has a six-month probationary period when they learn how to drive the ambulances, go out on calls and start receiving training.
For younger individuals, Mr. Miller said they’ve initiated a junior membership program for ages 14 to 18. They’ll learn the station duties and receive training in areas such as CPR, first aid and the apparatuses. Anyone who’s 17 can ride along on a call.
“If they’ve shown that they are really a good member, we will send them to get their basic EMT... and when they turn 18 and they meet the requirements of a regular member, they will be initiated as a regular member here,” he said.
