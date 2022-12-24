MASSENA — Two individuals who have been a part of the Massena Town Board’s monthly meetings were recognized during their final meeting on Wednesday.;
Town Supervisor Susan J. Bellor recognized Councilor Thomas C. Miller, as well as Frank J. Diagostino, who has served as highway and building superintendent and airport manager at Massena International Airport. He announced his retirement earlier this year.
A certificate presented to Mr. Miller read, “In recognition of serving with dedication on the Massena Town Council 2022 and as liaison to several town committees including library, cultural center and museum, joint recreation, crypto, audit, and for your strong leadership for fishing tournaments. Thank you, Town Council member Tom Miller.”
Mr. Diagostino’s certificate read, “In recognition of serving the town of Massena as superintendent of highways, airport and town buildings with sincere dedication, hard work and commitment to the town over 12 years. Thank you, Frank Diagostino.”
Mr. Miller was appointed in November 2021 to replace Robert Elsner, who resigned effective Nov. 1, 2021. But, it was actually a return to the board. He had been elected in 2013 to serve the remaining two years of an unexpired term belonging to Robert J. Cunningham, who resigned from the board when he accepted a position with the Massena Electric Department. Mr. Miller did not seek reelection in 2019, but agreed to return to the board in 2021 and serve until this year’s election.
Village trustee Francis J. Carvel, who attended his last village board meeting on Tuesday, will move from the village to the town board to replace Mr. Miller starting next month. His resignation was accepted during Tuesday’s meeting, wrapping up a career of 14 years on the board..
He was first elected to the board in 2008 and reelected in 2012, 2016 and 2020. He has two years remaining on his four-year village board term, and trustees will need to make an appointment to fill that vacancy.
Mr. Carvel’s town board seat is for a one-year unexpired term.
Mr. Diagostino is wrapping up 12 years of overseeing town highways and buildings, along with the airport. Mrs. Bellor said he had been “our head guy” who put in many hours on many days.
She said she appreciated that Mr. Diagostino kept in daily contact with her to keep her apprised of what was happening in his area.
Mr. Miller also commended Mr. Diagostino.
“He actually stepped up when Massena decided to take on the fishing tournaments years and years ago. He never said no about helping in each one of those tournaments,” he said.
He said Mr. Diagostino and his crew went “above and beyond the scope of the department.”
“Without the Highway Department, these fishing tournaments would never happen,” Mr. Miller said.
Mr. Diagostino was replaced by Dylan Casselman, who worked for the town highway department prior to his board appointment.
