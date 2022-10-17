MASSENA — Massena Volunteer Fire Department Chief Paul D. Brownell had been part of the group that selected a Fireman of the Year for the department.

But, what he didn’t know was that other group members had pulled a switcheroo and, instead of the individual he thought would be recognized during Saturday’s annual banquet, Mr. Brownell was instead the recipient.

