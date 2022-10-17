MASSENA — Massena Volunteer Fire Department Chief Paul D. Brownell had been part of the group that selected a Fireman of the Year for the department.
But, what he didn’t know was that other group members had pulled a switcheroo and, instead of the individual he thought would be recognized during Saturday’s annual banquet, Mr. Brownell was instead the recipient.
“The only people that knew any different were Chief Miller, myself and our emcee, Shawn Hartford,” 1st Assistant Chief Patrick M. O’Brien said.
It was a well-deserved honor, according to Mr. O’Brien and 2nd Assistant Chief Thomas C. Miller.
“This year’s Fireman of the Year has been in the department for 18 years. He has served in a variety of different offices, most recently going through the chief’s ranks, where he has spent the last three years as chief of the department,” Mr. O’Brien said.
He said Mr. Brownell initiated a new fundraiser, a golf tournament, which turned out to the biggest single money maker anyone in the department could remember.
“The money raised from this tournament has enabled us to buy life-saving equipment, such as turn in gear, low angle rope rescue equipment, water rescue equipment and more,” he said.
He said Mr. Brownell had made a positive impact on the department.
“The measure of a leader’s impact on any organization is whether that organization ends up being stronger when they leave their role than when they stepped into it. In the case of our 2022 Fireman of the Year, our department is undeniably stronger than it was,” Mr. O’Brien said.
Mr. Miller said earning the title of Fireman of the Year was special.
“When I was in the chief’s chair from 2006 to 2012, this guy was an extremely good interior firefighter. Then, he decided to take on the role as a chief. For you people out there to know what we went through with COVID is unbelievable. For him to lead us through COVID and he’s trying to take care of his members, trying to take care of his members’ families all through the pandemic, changing call responses so that we can make sure that we had enough to answer the next call,” he said.
“This guy bleeds Massena Fire,” Mr. Miller said. “This is absolutely the man to receive the award this year.”
Mr. Brownell was modest in accepting the award.
“You’re only as good as the people you have around you,” he said, accepting the award for everyone who helped him through the years.
The department also recognized its Rookie of the Year, Thomas “Doogie” Weitz.
“At Massena, we consider a rookie anyone with five years or less. When you think about a good rookie, you don’t just look at the way they identify themselves. You’re seeing the whole picture — the way they treat their friends, the way they treat their family, their work ethic, the drive to learn more,” Mr. Hartford said.
He said Mr. Weitz “fills all those boxes and more,” completing training in a number of areas including exterior and interior fire operations, vehicle rescue operations and principles of instruction.
“He’s not only one of the first guys on the scene, always looking for a task, but he’s one of the first to come help with a chicken barbecue, training session or cleaning the hall. He’s one of the guys you know you can count on all the time. He’s a legacy firefighter with his grandfather and father both being past members,” Mr. Hartford said. “He’s one of our favorites, and no one quite wears a medium shirt the way he does.”
The department also recognized honorary and exempt members, organizations that had assisted them throughout the year, Fire Queen Isabella Durant, members for length of service, rookies with five years and under of service, and firefighters with the high number of call responses this year. The Ladies Auxiliary also recognized members for years of service.
