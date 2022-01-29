The profession Sally R. Caswell has excelled at since 2008 came in a circuitous fashion.
“I was never very good at that, ‘What is your five-year plan?’” Ms. Caswell, a 1982 Watertown High School graduate said in a phone interview from her home in New York City.
But after finding her passion, she can be pretty certain to know what she’ll be doing years from now, a situation worthy of a giant tip of the hat.
The roots for her millinery career were planted when she and her sister, Anne, as high school students, stopped in to a vintage clothing shop in downtown Watertown one day. Ms. Caswell spotted a brown, velvety trilby — a soft felt hat with a narrow brim and indented crown. She tried it on and liked the way it looked and the way it made her feel — “standing a little taller” in the world.
“Part of it was that it was a little different than what other people were doing,” Ms. Caswell said. “In Watertown, people would wear winter hats, like a ski cap. Nobody was wearing something a little fancier.”
From there, the road to becoming one of the most notable and sought-after hat makers in New York City, hand-making creations for everyday customers to producers of Broadway and TV shows would take a while, as would becoming president of The Milliners’ Guild in the U.S. and working with legendary English hat designer Stephen Jones.
The sewing part of Ms. Caswell’s profession came early for her. She learned that skill from her mom, Pamela B. Caswell, director of the Watertown Urban Mission from 1988 through 2005. She died in 2014. Ms. Caswell’s father, Robert F., resides in Watertown.
“I always loved sewing and made some of my own clothes through high school and liked to have something a little different from everybody else,” Ms. Caswell said.
After high school, Ms. Caswell earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Colgate University, Hamilton. In 1999, she received a master’s degree in art history from Hunter College in New York City. She then worked for a fine art conservation and consulting business in New York City.
“I was there for almost 20 years,” Ms. Caswell said. “During that time, I had children, so I took a very long maternity leave.”
She began making “baby slings” for her children and would eventually sell the carriers to others.
“After a while, it got a little boring just making baby slings so I started making little hats for babies,” Ms. Caswell said.
At first, she used patterns.
“And then I decided I wanted to know how to make a hat and not just to use a pattern that I bought somewhere,” Ms.. Caswell said.
She found a millinery class at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City. She learned basic skills and joined the Milliners Guild, a nonprofit organization of small-business owners established in 2007.
“I just kept learning from other milliners and took other classes, always trying to learn more, and ended up selling hats,” she said.
Ms. Caswell earned her FIT millinery certificate in 2008. Also that year, she met Linda Pagan, who in 1995 opened The Hat Shop at 120 Thompson St., SoHo, New York City. Ms. Pagan is also founder of the Milliners Guild and served two terms as president of the organization.
“Sally is a very gifted milliner,” Ms. Pagan said. “Sally’s designs are classic yet innovative. She does particularly well with hats for the Kentucky Derby and we love that she calls the different styles after past Derby winners.”
At a Guild meeting, Ms. Pagan asked Ms. Caswell to bring her some of her hats and she would place them for sale at her store. Ms. Caswell said she “scrambled” to make it so.
“I got a label, got my sole proprietorship set up and that’s when I started, 2008,” Ms. Caswell said.
At the beginning, Ms. Caswell was just selling through Ms. Pagan’s shop. She eventually switched gears adding special occasion hats to her seasonal hats.
In addition to selling through The Hat Shop, Ms. Caswell sells her creations through her website, sallycaswellmillinery.com.
A special order envisioned by a customer takes a minimum of three weeks to create.
“You think about the design, the color,” Ms. Caswell said. “Sometimes I’ll try a certain ribbon or trim or something and decide I don’t like it and try something else.”
swank collaborations
In 2019, during New York Fashion Week, Ms. Caswell began working with Stephen Jones, London, who is considered one of the world’s most innovative and important milliners.
“He asked around, and a couple of people recommended me,” Ms. Caswell said. “Being asked the first time was a wonderful experience. But being asked the second time, the third time and fourth time is even better.”
In September, Ms. Caswell helped to celebrate the opening of the exhibit “Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams” at the Brooklyn Museum. She assisted Mr. Jones in preparing and installing headwear for the display. She also helped Mr. Jones install his headpieces for the 2019 exhibit, “In Pursuit of Fashion: The Sandy Schreier Collection,” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Ms. Caswell has also worked with theatrical milliner Arnold S. Levine, making hats for Broadway, New York City Ballet, Disney, operas, ballets, regional theaters and television productions.
One of the Broadway shows Ms. Caswell has created hats for is “Moulin Rouge!: The Musical,” which won 10 2021 Tony Awards, including ones for Best Costume Design and Best Musical. Her other work with A.S. Levine for Broadway includes “The Cher Show,” “My Fair Lady” and “Hadestown.” Television work include “Annie Live!,” which premiered in December on NBC.
Sally designs hats for special occasions as well as casual everyday wear, and all her hats are meticulously handmade. She has sold hats with price tags of up to $2,000. She sometimes makes men’s hats, but it’s a small percentage and usually by special order.
She joined the Milliners Guild after receiving her FIT certificate and was a board member before being elected the Guild’s president in 2019 for a three-year term. She said the Guild has been an immense boost to her career.
“I learned so much from other members,” she said. “I just finished school and didn’t have experience working anywhere. So I took every opportunity to visit the studios of other members, looking at what they were making, what they were doing. It was such a wonderful experience because I learned a lot, but also even though we’re all sort of competitors, the organization is very supportive.”
It’s Looking up for hats
Anyone, Ms. Caswell says, can throw on a mass market hat and be on their way. But she wants her clients to feel special, be noticed and she feels a customized hat creates a completely different experience.
“When you put on a hat, you just feel different,” she said. “It feels good. It feels fun. And you have to find the right one, because sometimes people will put on a hat and if it’s not the right one, the hat ends up wearing the person instead of the person wearing the hat. People have to try different styles to see what works for them.”
The millinery industry is another negatively affected by the pandemic. For example, Ms. Caswell’s biggest business was for spring special occasion wear.
“There became no special occasion to go to,” she said.
But she believes things will turn around.
“I do believe that when people are able to finally go out and not have to wear a mask and feel comfortable in the world again, they’re going to want to dress up a little bit,” she said. “A hat is such a great way to do that, to stand out a little bit and realize you’re not sitting at home in your sweats anymore. You’re out in the world. Put on a hat and have fun.”
The Details
WHO: Milliner Sally R. Caswell, Watertown native, now of New York City.
SPECIALTY: Meticulously handmade hats for special occasions and casual everyday wear. She also works in theatrical millinery, making hats for Broadway, ballets, regional theaters, TV shows and Disney.
MILLINERS GUILD: She was elected president, a three-year term, in 2019.
CONTACT INFO: SallyCaswellMillinery.com Instagram: @SallyCaswellHat Facebook: SallyCaswellHat
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.