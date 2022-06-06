Matthew Bouchard graduates from University of the Cumberlands

WILLIAMSBURG, KY - University of the Cumberlands announced Matthew Bouchard of Fulton completed their associate of science in coaching.
University of the Cumberlands held commencement ceremonies recently to celebrate its newest graduates. Participants in this year’s commencement ceremonies included graduates from 49 states and territories and the countries of Canada, India, Brazil, Spain, New Zealand and Italy, among others. A total of 2,068 graduates received their degrees from Cumberlands.
