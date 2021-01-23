CENTRAL SQUARE - For over 100 years, the Order of the Arrow (OA) has recognized Scouts and Scouters who best exemplify the Scout Oath in their daily lives. The OA is led by youth leadership. Members of this organization participate in leadership development and cheerful service among many other things.
At our local level the lodge is Lowanne Nimat. The key leaders of the lodge are the youth lodge chief, volunteer adult lodge advisors and a Boy Scouts of America (BSA) staff advisor. We are excited to announce that the Lowanne Nimat Chief for 2020-2021 is Matthew Stevens of Central Square.
Stevens is the second Lodge Chief from Central Square. The other being his brother, Nicolas Stevens who was chief in 2018-2019.
He is the son of Daniel and Heather Stevens and is an Eagle Scout with 16 palms in Central Square Boy Scout Troop 734, sponsored by the Central Square Fire Company. He also volunteers as staff for the Scouts BSA Day Camp Program at Camp Woodland. Stevens started in scouting in kindergarten as a Lion Cub Scout and has proceeded up through the ranks. His Eagle Project (at the age of 14) was to build the Little Library and sign board at the Universalist Church in Central Square.
