Maurillo named to the fall 2019 BSC president’s honor roll

BISMARCK, ND - Nicole Maurillo, Pulaski, has been named to the president’s honor roll with a 4.00 GPA for the fall 2019 semester at Bismarck State College.
“The great civil rights leader Reverend Martin Luther King, Jr., said, ‘The function of education is to teach one to think intensively and to think critically. Intelligence plus character - that is the goal of a true education.’ At BSC we are so proud of those who soar to the heights of excellence in getting that true education,” says BSC President Dr. Larry C. Skogen.
Students must maintain at least a 3.50 grade point on a 4.00 scale while enrolled in at least 12 semester hours of classes to qualify for the BSC president’s honor roll.
