Mayor Barlow proclaims Deborah Stanley Day in Oswego, presents Lifetime Achievement Award

OSWEGO - Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow issued and read an official city proclamation honoring President Stanley and declaring Oct. 1 “Deborah F. Stanley Day” in the city of Oswego. Mayor Barlow also presented President Stanley with the City of Oswego Lifetime Achievement Award, the highest recognition the city can offer, issued only twice previously. The award recognizes President Stanley’s outstanding leadership at SUNY Oswego and her immeasurable positive impact and contributions to the Oswego community and all Central New York.
