McClintock named to dean’s list

WEST HAVEN, CONN. - Megan McClintock, of Central Square, was named to the dean’s list at the University of New Haven for the spring, 2020.
McClintock is enrolled in the Henry C. Lee College of Criminal Justice and Forensic Sciences and is majoring in criminal justice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.