Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow this morning. Remaining cloudy this afternoon. High around 40F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 31F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.