ATLANTA, GA. - Meghan Anderson of Oswego, has earned a master of science in cybersecurity from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.
Anderson was among approximately 4,435 undergraduate and graduate students who earned their degrees during the spring 2021 semester and were recognized during the Institute’s 260th Commencement exercises May 7-8, at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
