Melissa Purtell, RN BSN, MSN earns master of science in nursing

OSWEGO – Melissa Purtell, RN, BSN, MSN, Director of Nursing, believes that continuing education is key to providing care for the community and further enhances a skillset as a leader in healthcare. Purtell graduated in March 2020 during the start of the pandemic from American Sentinel University with her master of science in nursing with a specialization in nursing management and organizational leadership.
Purtell has worn many hats at Oswego Health where she began her nursing career as a registered nurse in 1991. From Intensive Care Unit staff educator to Director of Intensive Care in 2010; Director of Intensive Care, Ambulatory Surgery, Post Anesthesia Care and Pre-Admission Testing Units in 2017 to her most recent title in 2019 as Director of Nursing.
“We could not be prouder of Missy for continuing her education and training,” stated Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer, Valerie Favata. “Her dedication and commitment to the profession of nursing and patient-centered care is truly remarkable and we are very fortunate to have her at Oswego Health”
