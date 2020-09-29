MEXICO — Fulton Savings Bank recently awarded its annual scholarship to Megan Coe who will attend Cayuga Community College this fall majoring in early childhood education. She is the daughter of Kevin and Tonya Coe.
This marks the 23 year that the community bank has offered these scholarships. The Fulton Savings Bank scholarship is offered to 20 students from 10 local high schools.
Coe received this honor as the highest-ranking graduating student from Mexico Academy and Central High School attending Cayuga Community College. She will receive $500 per year for each consecutive academic year she attends CCC (maximum of two years), as long as she remains a full time student. In addition, Coe would be eligible for a $500 per year scholarship in her third and fourth year of college, if matriculating to SUNY Oswego.
