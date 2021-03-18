MEXICO — The Mexico Academy and Central School’s (MACS) Athletic Hall of Fame is calling upon nominations for its upcoming 2021 class, which will be inducted during the annual Block “M” Banquet later this year.
Both athletes, teams and coaches can be nominated for enshrinement in the Hall of Fame, and four selections are made each year. All nominees will be reconsidered in following years if not selected this time around, and a second application is not required.
Nominations must be turned in by April 1 to the Athletic Department to be considered for this year’s class. Forms can be picked up at the athletic office in the high school or found electronically under the Athletics page on the MACS’ website, mexicocsd.org.
To be nominated, athletes must be out of school for 10 years and played sports for two years. The same rules apply for entire sports teams.
Coaches must have retired at least three years ago and coached for at least 15 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.