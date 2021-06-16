Mike Mankiewicz graduates from Baldwin Wallace University

BEREA, OHIO - Mike Mankiewicz of Fulton, a graduate of G. Ray Bodley High School, graduated from Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio, with a bachelor of fine arts in acting.
Baldwin Wallace University recognized the achievements of approximately 680 graduate and undergraduate students at BW’s 171st commencement ceremonies in May. Before taking a walk across the stage, members of the BW Class of 2021 listened to the words of commencement speaker Victor Ruiz, executive director of Esperanza. Ruiz reflected on the lessons learned from the challenges of the past year and encouraged the graduates to take “advantage of your privileges, your education, your status to benefit you, your family and your fellow human beings. Fight for equity and oppose hate.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.