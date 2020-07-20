BEREA, OHIO - Mike Mankiewicz of Fulton, a graduate of G. Ray Bodley High School majoring in acting (BFA), has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Baldwin Wallace University, according to Provost Stephen D. Stahl. Any full-time student who achieves a GPA of at least 3.6 for 12 or more graded hours or part-time student who achieves a GPA of at least 3.6 for six or more graded hours in the fall or spring semester will be placed on the dean’s list.
Mike Mankiewicz named to Baldwin Wallace University dean’s list
Latest News
- Katherine Martinez receives 2020 Chancellor’s Award for Student Excellence
- New York Sea Grant equips “For-Hire” boating industry to encourage clean and safe practices during COVID-19
- Oswego Industries announces 15th Annual Golf Tournament and Clam Bake on Aug. 15
- Recipients of Jefferson Community College Annual Awards
- Elmira College places 94 student-athletes on Empire 8 Conference president’s list
- Mike Mankiewicz named to Baldwin Wallace University dean’s list
- Rahm wins Memorial, ascends to World No. 1
- Dillon, Reddick give RCR 1-2 finish at Texas
Most Popular
-
2020 Norwood-Norfolk graduate killed in Sunday morning vehicle accident
-
‘Unmask New York’: Small group protests state’s mask mandate at Ogdensburg City Hall
-
Lowville’s Nortz franchise changing hands after nearly 100 years
-
Relatives of man who drowned in Henderson praise first responders, bystanders
-
Seafood, lobster truck in Watertown two-fold busier during pandemic
Classifieds
- 111 - AAA ABES
- Auction-Farm Equipment-Pony drawn carts June 27th at 10 am. Robert
- ANTIQUES WANTED Old hunting & fishing items, old signs, old
- 18 DUCKS Unlimited & Duck prints, some are oils, some
- CHERRY ENTERTAINMENT center 5 yrs old, 56" wide, 17" deep
- FOWLER- HOBBY farm, house, 2 car garage, barn, 2 acres
- BUNK BEDS $250, ($200
- SPRINTER 2015- 27'
- LOOKING TO RENT ;
- CADILLAC ELDORADO 1993, 45,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.