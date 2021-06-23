Mike Mankiewicz named to dean’s list

BEREA, OHIO - Mike Mankiewicz of Fulton, a graduate of G. Ray Bodley High School majoring in acting (BFA), has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Baldwin Wallace University, according to Provost Stephen D. Stahl. Any full-time student who achieves a GPA of at least 3.6 for 12 or more graded hours or part-time student who achieves a GPA of at least 3.6 for six or more graded hours in the fall or spring semester will be placed on the dean’s list.
