More than 1,000 students graduate from SUNY Oneonta

ONEONTA - More than 1,000 students graduated from SUNY Oneonta. Students who completed the requirements for bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees and certificates of advanced study.
The following local students received degrees:
Clara Culeton of Oswego received a bachelor of science in psychology.
Lindsey Kelley of Constantia received a bachelor of science in dietetics, Magna Cum Laude honors.
Kathryn Mevec of Phoenix received a bachelor of science in childhood education (1-6) childhood education, Magna Cum Laude honors.
Emma Warren of Fulton received a bachelor of science in women’s and gender studies, women’s and gender studies honors.
Shannon Mayfield of Brewerton received a master of science in education in literacy education (B-6) .
