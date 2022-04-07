ONEONTA - More than 800 students have been awarded scholarships at SUNY Oneonta.
The college’s scholarship funds total over $60 million and are the result of contributions from donors, corporations and foundations.
It is the largest endowment among SUNY comprehensive four-year colleges.
Kolby Cappelletti of Fulton received the Dorothy A. Wemple ‘36 Scholarship.
Shea Cappelletti of Fulton received the OAS Oneonta Promise Scholarship.
Celeste Raponi of Fulton received the Harry and Janet Frost Scholarship.
