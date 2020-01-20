Morgan Engle, RN recognized by patients, families, faculty and staff with I CARE Award

OSWEGO - Oswego Health established an opportunity for patients, their families, faculty, staff and/or volunteers to recognize a medical staff member or employee for going above and beyond and providing exceptional services. Comment cards are collected monthly throughout the healthcare system and an individual or department is presented with an I CARE Award.
For the month of January, Oswego Health presented the I CARE Award to Morgan Engle, RN who was nominated by her fellow Med Surge nurses, as they felt she has a positive attitude and is an individual who is always willing to extend a helping hand.
