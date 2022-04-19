Morgan Foland honored for academic excellence

ONEONTA - Morgan Foland of Brewerton, has received the SUNY Oneonta 2021-22 Susan Sutton Smith Award for academic excellence. The awards are given each spring to first-year students, sophomores and juniors who have earned a grade-point average of 3.9 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
Foland is majoring in adolescence education - social studies at SUNY Oneonta.
Named in memory of the late SUNY Oneonta professor of English, the Susan Sutton Smith Awards are made possible by the gifts of SUNY Oneonta alumni to the Fund for Oneonta.
