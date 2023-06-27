MORRISTOWN — Morristown Central School (MCS) has announced Iris Bailey as valedictorian and Nathan Forrest as salutatorian.
Iris Bailey
MORRISTOWN — Morristown Central School (MCS) has announced Iris Bailey as valedictorian and Nathan Forrest as salutatorian.
Iris Bailey
Bailey, also the outstanding CTE student, is the daughter of Allison Felt and the late Tim Bailey. She has earned a cumulative average of 97.45 and graduated with a Regents diploma, as well as completing nine college credits.
Bailey is a member of National Honor Society and the National Technical Honor Society. In addition, she has been a student at BOCES Northwest Tech throughout her junior and senior years, taking graphic communications, where she is certified in multiple Adobe programs. She also received the North Country Arts All-Star Award.
She will attend SUNY Canton in the fall, where she will pursue a degree in game design.
Nathan Forrest
Forrest is the son of Michael and Christine Forrest.
He has earned a cumulative average of 96.45 and graduated with a Regents diploma with advanced designation, as well as completing 12 college credits. He was a member of the National Honor Society and senior high chorus.
Forrest will be attending SUNY Potsdam in the fall where he will be pursuing a double major in geology and biology.
