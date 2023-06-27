CLAYTON — The Antique Boat Museum has announced the award winners relating to its annual 1000 Islands Concours d’Elegance, held June 24.
Judged awards:
Brock Yates Trophy: 1939 Rolls Royce Wraith owned by Greg Baran.
Fred Petroske Award: 1964 Aston Martin DB4C owned by Elliott Hillback.
1000 Islands Award: 1963 Chevrolet Corvette owned by Greg Couch.
1000 Islands Award: 1915 Ford Hill Climber owned by Michael Schoeberlein.
1000 Islands Award: 1954 Jaguar XK120 owned by Peter Candlish.
People’s choice awards:
Marque of the Year: 1963 Chevrolet Corvette owned by Greg Couch.
Non-Marque of the Year: 1992 Porsche 968 owned by Zach Travis.
Ladies Choice: 1960 Triumph TR3A owned by Michelle Pfaff.
Car I’d Like to Take Home: 1965 Shelby GT350 owned by Earl Castillo.
