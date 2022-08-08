MASSENA — The 1982 national champion Massena Chicks hockey team is back in the limelight at the Massena Arena.
A new banner was unveiled Monday morning at the arena, recognizing the team for its championship year with teammates Katie Negus, Julie Tucker, Tammy O’Geen, Tammy Lakins, Tammy Snyder, Donna Hulse, Heather LaDuke, Kim Wood, Julie Murray, Betsy Greene, Sandy Burnham, Lisa Hotte, Julie LaVenture, Lieann Mayville, Bonnie Sullivan, Jenny Lewis, coach Ken McLean and manager Jean Lewis.
Playing in Concord, Massachusetts, in 1982, the Chicks defeated Stoneham, Massachusetts, 4-1 to bring home the national title.
In reaching the finals, the Chicks defeated Taylor, Michigan, 3-2 in overtime. In the quarterfinals, the Chicks defeated Cranston, Rhode Island, 5-2. They had previously defeated Livonia, Michigan, 6-2 in the first day of the three-day tournament.
The Chicks were comprised of Massena-area girls, many of them college students, ranging in age from 15 to 19. They were the only all-Massena team ever to win a national title.
With the championship bearing their name, the players returned home and their banner was hoisted at the arena. But somewhere along the line, when all the banners were taken down for dry-cleaning, the Massena Chicks banner got lost.
“Ours was originally cloth and it was bigger. They took all the banners to get dry-cleaned all at once and ours got lost in the shuffle. I kept asking and asking about it and nobody had any clue,” said Kim Wood Griggs, who presided over a short ceremony Monday morning to unveil the newest version of the banner, which contains all of the players names, something she said the previous banner did not have.
“That’s why this was important,” she said.
Since her playing days, she said she had moved to Indiana and Arizona, far away from the home where the championship banner once hung.
“I forgot about it. Then, my oldest brother said, ‘You know, you really should have something.’ My brother, Curt, made this one on the printer at Cappione’s,” she said.
Although not officially part of the weekend’s mega reunion, a gathering of all Massena High School classes of the 1980s, she said it was a perfect time to unveil the new banner. On hand for the unveiling were members of the River Queens, dressed in their hockey jerseys and ready for a new season of competition.
“They’re the new kids. They’re here to support us, which is awesome,” Ms. Griggs said.
Before the banner was unveiled, she thanked some of those who made their national championship possible — Mark Morris, Donnie Wood, Jim Kelly and Reggie Cross “for rekindling the interest and history of Massena hockey.”
“This happened during a rec skating session right here at the Massena Arena,” she said.
There was also a moment of silence for teammate Tammy Snyder, as well as for coach Ken McLean, her mother, and other parents who supported them during their hockey careers.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.