Nazareth College announces its dean’s list spring 2022

ROCHESTER - Nazareth students were named to the spring 2022 dean’s list. A student’s grade point average must be at least 3.5 or above, and they must complete 12 credit hours of graded work that semester in order to be included on the dean’s list at Nazareth.
The following local students made the list:
Marissa Bell of Oswego;
Emma Brewster of Fulton;
Nicholas Brown of Fulton;
Danielle Dunn of Mexico;
Laurin Furlong of Oswego;
Cassadee Handville of Phoenix;
Jenna Hood of Fulton;
Kayleigh Hotaling of Fulton;
Alexis Johnson of Williamstown;
Stephanie Kubis of Central Square;
Hannah Kuc of Sterling;
Ryan Lalik of Fulton;
Erin Maneeley of Pulaski;
Jason Proud of Oswego;
Emma Robinson of Central Square;
Elena Ruzekowicz of Central Square;
Kaitlyn Ryder of Hannibal;
Emma States of Phoenix;
Emilee Dykeman of Brewerton;
Ashley Pappas of Brewerton;
Madison Sabourin of Brewerton; and
Tyler Young of Brewerton.
