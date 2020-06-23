ROCHESTER - The following Nazareth College Class of 2020 graduate students earned their master’s or doctoral degrees:
Andrea Auer of West Monroe. Auer earned their master of science in occupational therapy.
Mary Chirello of Fulton. Chirello earned their master of social work in social work.
Shea Hewitt of Oswego. Hewitt earned their master of science in occupational therapy.
Katherine Knopp of Oswego. Knopp earned their master of science in higher education student affairs administration.
Erin States of Phoenix. States earned their doctor of physical therapy in physical therapy.
Rebecca Victory of Oswego. Victory earned their master of science in occupational therapy.
