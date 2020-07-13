ROCHESTER — Nazareth College Class of 2020 students earned their degrees on May 9.
Elizabeth Straub of Brewerton, graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor of science in accounting and a minor in economics and finance.
Olivia Dowdle of Oswego, graduated cum laude with a bachelor of science in nursing.
Kennedie Brown of Mannsville, graduated with a bachelor of science in public health and a minor in social welfare.
Cody Green of Fulton, graduated with a bachelor of arts in history .
Nicole Hetko of Phoenix, graduated cum laude with a bachelor of science in health sciences and a minor in psychology.
Makenzie Parkhurst of Oswego, graduated cum laude with a bachelor of science in communication science and disorders and a minor in pre-audiology and psychology.
Tessa Taft of Cato, graduated cum laude with a bachelor of arts in English literature and inclusive education.
Abbey Zych of Fulton, graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of science in communication science and disorders and a minor in pre-audiology and psychology.
