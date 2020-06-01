Nazareth College dean’s list spring 2020

ROCHESTER - Nazareth College students named to the spring 2020 dean’s list.
Kennedie Brown of Mannsville.
Connor Broderick of Fulton.
Nicholas Brown of Fulton.
Patrick Dowdle of Oswego.
Laurin Furlong of Oswego.
Donja Griffin of Cato.
Nicole Hetko of Phoenix.
Jenna Hood of Fulton.
Kayleigh Hotaling of Fulton.
Stephanie Kubis of Central Square.
Hannah Kuc of Sterling.
Ryan Lalik of Fulton.
Ryan Morehouse of Fulton.
Tessa Powlin of Pulaski.
Jason Proud of Oswego.
Leanna Restani of Oswego.
Emma Robinson of Central Square.
Emma States of Phoenix.
Julianne Verceles of Oswego.
Sophie Popiel of Brewerton.
Madison Sabourin of Brewerton.
Elizabeth Straub of Brewerton.
Tyler Young of Brewerton.
A student’s grade point average must be at least 3.5 or above, and they must complete 12 credit hours of graded work that semester in order to be included on the dean’s list at Nazareth.
