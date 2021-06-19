ROCHESTER - The following local students were named to the Nazareth College spring 2021 dean’s list:
Danica May Aquitania of Oswego is studying biomedical sciences.
Nicholas Brown of Fulton is studying musical theater.
Patrick Dowdle of Oswego is studying accounting.
Laurin Furlong of Oswego is studying health sciences, psychology.
Sara Garrow of Central Square is studying occupational science.
Cassadee Handville of Phoenix is studying biomedical sciences.
Jenna Hood of Fulton is studying communication sciences and disorders.
Kayleigh Hotaling of Fulton is studying social work, community youth development.
Alexis Johnson of Williamstown is studying English literature, inclusive education.
Devan Ketcham of Fulton is studying history.
Stephanie Kubis of Central Square is studying accounting, finance.
Ryan Lalik of Fulton is studying business management.
Erin Maneeley of Pulaski is studying health sciences.
Ryan Morehouse of Fulton is studying chemistry.
Jason Proud of Oswego is studying health sciences.
Leanna Restani of Oswego is studying accounting.
Emma Robinson of Central Square is studying business management.
Katie Smith of Oswego is studying nursing.
Madeline DePasquale of Brewerton is undeclared.
Emilee Dykeman of Brewerton is studying social work.
Ashley Pappas of Brewerton is studying psychology.
Madison Sabourin of Brewerton is studying health sciences.
Tyler Young of Brewerton is studying psychology.
A student’s grade point average must be at least 3.5 or above, and they must complete 12 credit hours of graded work that semester in order to be included on the dean’s list at Nazareth.
