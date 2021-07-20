ROCHESTER - Nazareth College undergraduate students earned their degrees at the 94th annual commencement ceremony that took place at the Golisano Training Center on the Nazareth College campus on May 15.
Danica May Aquitania of Oswego, graduated from Nazareth College with a bachelor of science degree in biomedical sciences.
Connor Broderick of Fulton, graduated from Nazareth College with a bachelor of science degree in business management.
Derrick Cahill of Oswego, graduated from Nazareth College with a bachelor of arts degree in psychology.
Patrick Dowdle of Oswego, graduated Summa Cum Laude from Nazareth College with a bachelor of science degree in accounting.
Nicholas Masuicca of Oswego, graduated from Nazareth College with a bachelor of science degree in communication science and disorders.
Ryan Morehouse of Fulton, graduated from Nazareth College with a bachelor of science degree in chemistry.
Jacob Bourgeois of Breweton, graduated from Nazareth College with a bachelor of arts degree in history.
Sophie Popiel of Brewerton, graduated Cum Laude from Nazareth College with a bachelor of arts degree in international and global studies and inclusive education.
