ROCHESTER - Nazareth College students earned their degrees at the 95th annual commencement ceremony that took place at Nazareth College on May 14.
Madison Sabourin of Brewerton, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a bachelor’s degree in health sciences and minors in psychology and gerontology.
Tyler Young of Brewerton, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a bachelor’s degree in psychology and minors in biology, cognitive neuropsychology, developing child and families, and the honors program.
Breanna Clark of Central Square, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in political science and a minor in history.
Laurin Furlong of Oswego, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor’s degree in health sciences and psychology and a minor in developing child and families.
Jenna Hood of Fulton, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a bachelor’s degree in communication sciences and disorders and a minor in developing child and families.
Kayleigh Hotaling of Fulton, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a bachelor’s degree in social work and community youth development and a minor in Spanish.
Stephanie Kubis of Central Square, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance.
Ryan Lalik of Fulton, graduated Cum Laude with a bachelor’s degree in business management and minors in finance and psychology.
Madison LeRoy of Oswego, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in sociology and inclusive education.
Jason Proud of Oswego, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor’s degree in health sciences and minors in psychology and cognitive neuropsychology.
Kaitlyn Ryder of Hannibal, graduated Cum Laude with a bachelor’s degree in psychology and inclusive education.
Katie Smith of Oswego, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor’s degree in nursing .
