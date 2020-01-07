Nazareth College students named to fall 2019 dean’s list

ROCHESTER - Nazareth College has announced that the following area students have been named to the fall 2019 dean’s list.
Olivia Dowdle of Oswego.
Patrick Dowdle of Oswego.
Donja Griffin of Cato.
Kennedie Brown of Mannsville.
Jenna Hood of Fulton.
Kayleigh Hotaling of Fulton.
Emilee Hyde of Fulton.
Stephanie Kubis of Central Square.
Ryan Lalik of Fulton.
Erin Maneeley of Pulaski.
Jason Proud of Oswego.
Leanna Restani of Oswego.
Emma Robinson of Central Square.
Kaitlyn Ryder of Hannibal.
Katie Smith of Oswego.
Madison Tavares of Cleveland.
Kaitlyn Trudell of Phoenix.
Julianne Verceles of Oswego.
Abbey Zych of Fulton.
Ashley Pappas of Brewerton.
Sophie Popiel of Brewerton.
Madison Sabourin of Brewerton.
Elizabeth Straub of Brewerton.
Tyler Young of Brewerton.
A student’s grade point average must be at least 3.5 or above, and they must complete 12 credit hours of graded work that semester in order to be included on the dean’s list at Nazareth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.