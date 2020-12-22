Nazareth’s fall dean’s list

ROCHESTER - Nazareth students named to the fall 2020 dean’s list. A student’s grade point average must be at least 3.5 or above, and they must complete 12 credit hours of graded work that semester in order to be included on the dean’s list at Nazareth.
Danica May Aquitania of Oswego.
Collin Bennett of Fulton.
Connor Broderick of Fulton.
Nicholas Brown of Fulton.
Patrick Dowdle of Oswego.
Danielle Dunn of Mexico.
Laurin Furlong of Oswego.
Donja Griffin of Cato.
Jenna Hood of Fulton.
Kayleigh Hotaling of Fulton.
Alexis Johnson of Williamstown.
Devan Ketcham of Fulton.
Stephanie Kubis of Central Square.
Hannah Kuc of Sterling.
Ryan Lalik of Fulton.
Emily Perechov of Central Square.
Jason Proud of Oswego.
Leanna Restani of Oswego.
Kaitlyn Ryder of Hannibal.
Katie Smith of Oswego.
Emma States of Phoenix.
Grace Vestigo of Pennellville.
Madeline DePasquale of Brewerton.
Emilee Dykeman of Brewerton.
Madison Sabourin of Brewerton.
Tyler Young of Brewerton.
