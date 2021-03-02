New Divan installed at Tigris Shrine

SYRACUSE – The Tigris Shrine, Syracuse, has installed the 2021 board of directors, or Divan. The board of directors will lead the organization for the year to meet the Shriners International mission.
The elected officers for 2021 are as follows:
• Potentate (President) - Ill. Sir Duane Crapser, Oswego. Crapser is a life-long resident of Oswego, and is an Licensed Practical Nurse at Oswego Health Home Care. Crapser has been a Shriner for five years. His Masonic career has also included four years as Master of Mexico Lodge -136, Mexico, and as the current Master of Hiram Lodge -136, Fulton. This will be his and his wife’s, Suzanne Crapser, second year serving the Nobles of Tigris Shrine.
• Chief Rabban – James Santy, Constantia. Santy is originally from Syracuse, and is a truck driver for Cintas. He has been serving Tigris Shrine for six years. Santy’s Masonic career includes being a member of Syracuse-Liverpool 501 and serving as chair of the annual Easter egg hunt and breakfast with Santa. He has always wanted to be a Shriner since his mother introduced him to the Nobles of Tigris at the Shrine Circus when he was a youth. His wife, Karen Yonkers-Santy, stands by his side working to help the Shrine to make for a successful year.
• Assistant Rabban – Brian Courtney, Camillus. Courtney a resident of Camillus and Baldwinsville areas for 37 years. Currently serving a second year as Master of Crossroads United Lodge -93, Commander of Masonic War Veterans Post -43, member of Valley of Syracuse Scottish Rite for over 10 years, Trustee of the Masonic Newspaper “The Word”, and a Tigris Shriner for six years. Being a Shriner is my reason for being a Mason.
• High Priest & Prophet – Garry Visconti, Oswego. Visconti is a life-long resident of Fulton and Oswego. He is the owner/operator of Visconti Transportation. He retired in 1996 from 20 years of active service from the Navy as a Chief Aviation Ordnanceman. Visconti currently serves as Commander of Masonic War Veterans Post -43, Member of Minetto Methodist Church, Life Member of VFW Post -569, and Secretary for Hiram Lodge -136 Free & Accepted Masons, Fulton. He has served in various Masonic organizations since becoming a Master Mason in 1981 including Master, Hiram Lodge -136, District Grand Deputy in Oswego District F&AM, Commander-In-Chief of Valley of Syracuse of Scottish Rite, NMJ, and awarded his 33rd Degree Honorary Member of Supreme Council Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite. He is joined by his wife, Lynn Rowlee Visconti, in supporting the Nobles of Tigris Shriners.
• Oriental Guide – Joe Stabb, Oswego. Stabb, Ph.D., APR, is a resident of Oswego, and an assistant professor at SUNY Oswego. Stabb has been a Shriner for three years. He is also the current Junior Warden of Hiram Lodge -136, Fulton. Stabb has also served as public relations director for Tigris Shrine for three years.
• Recorder - Ralph Haney Jr., PP, Elbridge. Haney is a life-long resident of Elbridge, with his wife, Anne-Marie Haney. Haney is a past Potentate of Tigris Shrine from 2014, and has been the Recorder for Tigris Shriners for six years. He was raised a Master Mason in 1986 at Syracuse-Liverpool 501, Liverpool. Haney served as Illustrious Potentate in 2014. Haney also serves as a member of the Knights Templar, Deputy Master of Cryptic Masonry Central City, member of Red Cross of Constantine, Grand Master of the 1st Veil of Royal Arch Masons, and member of the York Rite College. He has been a Shriner since 1998 and a Shriner Clown for 21 years.
• Treasurer – J. Michael Gates, PP, Liverpool. Gates, a life long resident of the Liverpool/Clay Area, was raised as a mason in Seneca River Lodge on June 18, 1974. He served as Master of his lodge in 1988. He served as Lodge Secretary from 1996 to 2014. Gates was created a noble in Tigris Shrine on May 12, 1990. He was appointed to the Divan as Captain of the Guard in January 2000 by Ill. Arthur Hook. He was a member of the Legion of Honor and is currently a member of the Color Guard Unit. He served as Illustrious Potentate in 2008 and has been serving as Treasurer since 2019. He has been active with the New York Ontario Shrine Association serving as President in 2013 and is currently serving as Treasurer. He served on the Tigris Shrine Circus committee for several years.
• 1st Ceremonial Master – Rob Myers, Fulton. Myers, originally from Liverpool, retired from the Army in 2012. He became a Shriner in 2001 with Ararat Shrine, Kansas City, Mo. He has served as Membership Director for Kaaba Shrine, Davenport, Iowa. He is a member of the Tigris Shrine Divan. He is a Past Master (2015) Brubaker Lodge -675 Davenport, Iowa. Served on the Grand Lodge of Iowa Masonic Youth and Credential Committees. Myers is currently the Senior Warden of Hiram Lodge -136, Fulton. He served as Commander of Kadosh for the Davenport Valley Scottish Rite. He was Honored in 2017 from the Scottish Rite SJ as a 32° Knight Commander of the Court of Honour. He serves as a Deputy Member of the Supreme Council for DeMolay International. Previously he was the Deputy Executive Officer for Iowa DeMolay and a Board Member of the Iowa DeMolay Foundation. He currently serves as a NY DeMolay State Advisor.
For more information about Tigris Shriners, visit http://www.tigrisshriners.com.
