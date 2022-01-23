New York Air National Guard promotions

LATHAM - Major General Ray Shields, the Adjutant General for the state of New York, announced the recent promotion of members of the New York Air National Guard’s 174th Attack Wing in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership. Promotions include:
Andrew Ammann from Central Square, and assigned to the wing’s 174th Civil Engineering Squadron received a promotion to the rank of airman 1st class on Oct. 19, 2021.
Jasmin Mcgriff from Oswego, and assigned to the wing’s 138th Attack Squadron received a promotion to the rank of staff sergeant on Oct. 2, 2021.
Rafael Medina from Altmar, and assigned to the wing’s 138th Attack Squadron received a promotion to the rank of technical sergeant on Sept. 27, 2021.
Travis Maxwell from Pennellville, and assigned to the wing’s 138th Attack Squadron received a promotion to the rank of technical sergeant on Sept. 20, 2021.
Christina Watson from Constantia, and assigned to the wing’s 174th Operations Support Squadron received a promotion to the rank of master sergeant on Sept. 16, 2021.
Rachel Hamon from Central Square, and assigned to the wing’s 174th Maintenance Group received a promotion to the rank of staff sergeant on Sept. 15, 2021.
Bradley Pirie from Central Square, and assigned to the wing’s 174th Communications Flight received a promotion to the rank of staff sergeant on Sept. 15, 2021.
William Bullock from Fulton, and assigned to the wing’s 138th Attack Squadron received a promotion to the rank of staff sergeant on Aug. 5, 2021.
Joseph Stahl from Central Square, and assigned to the wing’s 138th Attack Squadron received a promotion to the rank of staff sergeant on Aug. 5, 2021.
Anthony Gillette from Brewerton, and assigned to the wing’s 174th Security Forces Squadron received a promotion to the rank of staff sergeant on Sept. 15, 2021.
Air National Guard promotions are based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability, and development potential.
These promotions additionally recognize the best qualified Airmen and attract and retain the highest caliber citizen airmen for careers in the New York Air National Guard and the 174th Attack Wing.
The 174th Attack Wing, located in Syracuse, operates and supports the MQ-9 Reaper Remotely Piloted Aircraft both locally and globally.
The wing provides qualified Airmen and weapon systems for joint global air, space and cyberspace operations, in support of homeland defense, and to aid civil authorities at the direction of the governor of New York state.
For more information about the New York Air National Guard, visit www.dmna.ny.gov or www.goang.com.
The New York National Guard (New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs) is the state’s executive agency responsible to the Governor for managing New York’s Military Forces, which consists of nearly 20,000 members of the New York Army National Guard, the New York Air National Guard, the New York Naval Militia and the New York Guard.
