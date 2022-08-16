New York Air National Guard promotions

LATHAM - Major General Ray Shields, the Adjutant General for the State of New York, announced the promotion of members of the New York Air National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership.
Courtney Bullock from Hannibal, and assigned to the wing’s 174th Operations Group received a promotion this spring to the rank of airman 1st class.
Christan Cabanlig from Fulton, and assigned to the wing’s 152nd Air and Space Communication Squadron received a promotion this spring to the rank of senior airman.
Daniel Lasky from Pennellville, and assigned to the wing’s 152nd Air Intelligence Squadron received a promotion this spring to the rank of chief master sergeant.
Erich Metz from Fulton, and assigned to the wing’s 174th Security Forces Squadron received a promotion this spring to the rank of staff sergeant.
Jessie Sharkey from Phoenix, and assigned to the wing’s 138th Attack Squadron received a promotion this spring to the rank of senior airman.
Xavier Comstock from Brewerton, and assigned to the wing’s 174th Force Support Squadron received a promotion this spring to the rank of airman 1st class.
Air National Guard promotions are based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability and development potential.
These promotions additionally recognize the best qualified airmen and attract and retain the highest caliber citizen airmen for careers in the New York Air National Guard and the 174th Attack Wing.
The 174th Attack Wing, located in Syracuse, operates and supports the MQ-9 Reaper Remotely Piloted Aircraft both locally and globally.
The wing provides qualified airmen and weapon systems for joint global air, space and cyberspace operations, in support of homeland defense, and to aid civil authorities at the direction of the governor of New York state.
