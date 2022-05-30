New York Army National Guard promotions

LATHAM - Major General Ray Shields, the Adjutant General for the state of New York, announced the promotion of members of the New York Army National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership.
Jacob Bombard from Constantia, and assigned to the 1427th Transportation Company, received a promotion to the rank of sergeant on April 8.
Natalie Miller from Oswego, and assigned to the 272nd Military Police Detachment, received a promotion to the rank of specialist on March 25.
Makenzy Smith from Fulton, and assigned to the 1427th Transportation Company, received a promotion to the rank of private 1st class on March 18.
Jeremy West from Pulaski, and assigned to the Company D, 1st Battalion, 171st Aviation Regiment, received a promotion to the rank of sergeant on March 4.
Shannon Zych from Fulton, and assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry Regiment, received a promotion to the rank of 1st lieutenant on April 1.
Army National Guard promotions are based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability and development potential.
These promotions additionally recognize the best qualified soldiers and attract and retain the highest caliber citizen soldiers for a career in the New York Army National Guard.
