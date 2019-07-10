New York Army National Guard promotions

Major General Ray Shields, the Adjutant General for the State of New York, announces the promotion of members of the New York Army National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership.
Joshua Butera from Cleveland, and assigned to the 204th Engineer Detachment received a promotion to the rank of Private.
Erik Harris from Oswego, and assigned to the Forward Support Company, 204th Engineer Battalion received a promotion to the rank of Private First Class.
Brandon Vanwormer from Pulaski, and assigned to the Forward Support Company, 204th Engineer Battalion received a promotion to the rank of Sergeant.
Jeremy Ruotolo from Oswego, and assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters, 102nd Military Police Battalion received a promotion to the rank of Specialist.
Nick Bonacorsi from Oswego, and assigned to the Intelligence and Sustainment Company, 42nd Infantry Division received a promotion to the rank of Sergeant.
Army National Guard promotions are based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability, and development potential.
These promotions additionally recognize the best qualified soldiers and attract and retain the highest caliber citizen soldiers for a career in the New York Army National Guard.
For more information about the New York Army National Guard, visit www.dmna.ny.gov or www.1800goguard.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.