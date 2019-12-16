LATHAM - Major General Ray Shields, the Adjutant General for the State of New York, announces the promotion of members of the New York Army National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership.
Samuel Guthrie from Phoenix, and assigned to the 10th Mountain Division (Mobile Command Post Operations Detachment) received a promotion to the rank of Private.
David Valencia from Pulaski, and assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 102nd Military Police Battalion received a promotion to the rank of Private First Class.
