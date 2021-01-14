New York Army National Guard promotions

LATHAM - Major General Ray Shields, the Adjutant General for the State of New York, announces the promotion of members of the New York Army National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership.
Shawn Boni from Oswego, and assigned to the 1427th Transportation Company received a promotion to the rank of specialist on Nov. 23, 2020.
Darrick Fortino from West Monroe, and assigned to the 206th Military Police Company received a promotion to the rank of private 1st class on Nov. 15, 2020.
Arianna Cooper from Martville, and assigned to the 102nd Military Police Battalion received a promotion to the rank of specialist on Oct. 30, 2020.
Isaac Crandall from Fulton, and assigned to the Headquarters and Support Company, 642nd Aviation Support Battalion received a promotion to the rank of specialist on Nov. 19, 2020.
Tyler Perry from Central Square, and assigned to the Company D, 3rd Battalion, 142nd Aviation received a promotion to the rank of private 1st class on Oct. 31, 2020.
Army National Guard promotions are based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability, and development potential.
These promotions additionally recognize the best qualified soldiers and attract and retain the highest caliber citizen soldiers for a career in the New York Army National Guard.
For more information about the New York Army National Guard, visit www.dmna.ny.gov or www.1800goguard.com
