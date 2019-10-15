New York Army National Guard promotions

LATHAM - Major General Ray Shields, the Adjutant General for the State of New York, announces the promotion of members of the New York Army National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership.
Zachary Curinga from Brewerton and assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Combat Aviation Brigade, 42nd Infantry Division received a promotion to the rank of Sergeant.
Sawyer Mitchell from Central Square and assigned to the 206th Military Police Company received a promotion to the rank of Private.
Clark Sponable from Phoenix and assigned to the 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team received a promotion to the rank of Staff Sergeant.
Hunter Van Noy from Oswego, and assigned to the Company D, 2-108th Infantry received a promotion to the rank of Private.
Dyerin Gareau from Altmar and assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 102nd Military Police Battalion received a promotion to the rank of Private First Class.
Samantha Goucher from Cato and assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 102nd Military Police Battalion received a promotion to the rank of Private First Class.
Dylan Frederick from Mannsville and assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 1-258th Field Artillery received a promotion to the rank of Specialist.
David Valencia from Pulaski and assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 102nd Military Police Battalion received a promotion to the rank of Private.
Conner Mckean from Oswego and assigned to the Intelligence and Sustainment Company, 42nd infantry Division received a promotion to the rank of Specialist.
Daniel Smith from Mexico and assigned to the United States Army Cyber Team 173 received a promotion to the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 3.
Army National Guard promotions are based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability, and development potential.
These promotions additionally recognize the best qualified soldiers and attract and retain the highest caliber citizen soldiers for a career in the New York Army National Guard.
