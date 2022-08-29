New York Army National Guard promotions

LATHAM - Major General Ray Shields, the Adjutant General for the state of New York, announces the promotion of members of the New York Army National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership.
Nathanial Cleveland from Phoenix, and assigned to the 204th Engineer Quarry Platoon, received a promotion to the rank of specialist on July 30.
Logan Engle from Oswego, and assigned to the Company C, 427th Brigade Support Battalion, received a promotion to the rank of specialist on July 27.
Paul Horton from Constantia, and assigned to the 827th Engineer Company, received a promotion to the rank of private 1st class on June 24.
Anthony Mills from Fulton, and assigned to the Company C, 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry Regiment, received a promotion to the rank of specialist on June 29.
Dylan Ritchie from Hannibal, and assigned to the 222nd Military Police Company, received a promotion to the rank of private on June 17.
John Winheld from Mexico, and assigned to the 152nd Engineer Company, received a promotion to the rank of private 1st class on July 8.
Army National Guard promotions are based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability, and development potential.
These promotions additionally recognize the best qualified soldiers and attract and retain the highest caliber citizen soldiers for a career in the New York Army National Guard.
